AC Milan, Maldini makes a promise to Bonaventura

AC Milan have clear ideas about the future of Giacomo Bonaventura. The veteran seemingly fully recovered from his knee issue, which kept him out for a very long time. Now, he's looking just as good as he did during his peak with the Rossoneri.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Paolo Maldini has assured the midfielder of their intention to renew his contract, which will expire next summer. In January, the parties will meet to discuss the matter, but the feeling is that there shouldn't be too many issues.