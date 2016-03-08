AC Milan, Maldini: 'Positive feelings, I am optimistic' - video

"The feelings are always positive. On my end, there is great availability, I'm always optimistic. It's not the time to talk about it out, though, I'm talking to the club," he concluded.

As it seems, the negotiations are moving in the right direction, and Maldini should soon become the new technical director of the Rossoneri, replacing Leonardo.

Paolo Maldini was intercepted when leaving AC Milan headquarters, Casa Milan, earlier today. Speaking to the reporters on the scene, he revealed the latest details about his situation with the club.