AC Milan, Maldini's plan for Caldara

caldara, milan, concentrato, dudelange, 2018/19
23 August at 18:30
Since joining AC Milan, Mattia Caldara has struggled with several serious injuries. In total, the defender has only played two official games for the Rossoneri and in April, he tore his ACL in the left knee.

Now, the former Juve man is working hard to recover. Around October, he should be back in training. However, given his history, the medical staff will surely take it slowly.
 
Therefore, Milan rejected a loan offer for Matteo Gabbia, currently the fourth centre-back on paper. Until Caldara is back, he will act as a safety for the Rossoneri in case another defender pulls up.
 
Maldini sees Caldara as a starter alongside Romagnoli, but first they will have to understand the conditions of the defender once the return is complete. In this aspect, he will need time, which is the key in this situation.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.