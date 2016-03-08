AC Milan, Maldini's plan for Caldara
23 August at 18:30Since joining AC Milan, Mattia Caldara has struggled with several serious injuries. In total, the defender has only played two official games for the Rossoneri and in April, he tore his ACL in the left knee.
Now, the former Juve man is working hard to recover. Around October, he should be back in training. However, given his history, the medical staff will surely take it slowly.
Therefore, Milan rejected a loan offer for Matteo Gabbia, currently the fourth centre-back on paper. Until Caldara is back, he will act as a safety for the Rossoneri in case another defender pulls up.
Maldini sees Caldara as a starter alongside Romagnoli, but first they will have to understand the conditions of the defender once the return is complete. In this aspect, he will need time, which is the key in this situation.
