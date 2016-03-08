AC Milan, Maldini's response expected tomorrow

02 June at 19:15
According to various outlets, Paolo Maldini's response on his future is expected tomorrow, having been offered the real as technical director by AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis.
 
From Casa Milan, signals of optimism have arrived as it seems that Maldini will accept the new role, set to get his salary doubled, as reported by SempreMilan.com. Only then will the Rossoneri move forward on the managerial front, with Giampaolo being in pole for the position.
 

