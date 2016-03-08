AC Milan-Maldini talks: 'cautious optimism' but still knots to untie, the details
01 June at 09:30The wait continues but there is cautious optimism. The dialogue between Ivan Gazidis and Paolo Maldini is open and constructive. As reported by Corriere della Sera, the parties are closer. The two directors are finding some meeting points regarding the collaborators, organization chart, figures and management areas.
Paolo has not yet given his definitive answer and it is too early to say whether he will accept the position of the head of the technical department as there are still some differences in some points, though the signals are positive.
Maldini asks for a structure of trusted men (from Costacurta to Carbone), operational autonomy and a certain budget to operate on the market. It is unthinkable, of course, that Elliott grants the former captain a blank paper, so it is clear that an agreement can only be found halfway, or by mediating, giving up on something, on both sides.
Until Monday there will be no news, also because Gazidis left Milano to represent the club in Madrid during the Champions League final. Another meeting is set for next week, likely on Monday, when the moment of truth will come. These are the decisive hours for the future of AC Milan, one way or another.
