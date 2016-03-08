AC Milan, Maldini votes for Chelsea manager Sarri to replace Gattuso
26 April at 22:30The elimination from Coppa Italia, suffered against Lazio on Wednesday, has left Milan in a tough position. Yesterday, Leonardo and Paolo Maldini were at Milanello to meet with Gattuso.
For now, though, there are no talks about sacking the manager straight away, even in the event of a loss against Torino on Sunday. However, Gattuso's future is destined to be away from the San Siro, and this is growing by the day.
In fact, even reaching the targets set at the start of the season (fourth place), might not be enough for Gattuso to earn a stay. The Rossoneri management has reflected over the situation in the past few days, as many names are on the radar for the post-Gattuso era.
From international profiles (Pochettino the dream, favoured by Gazidis) to those already experienced in Serie A. In this aspect, Leonardo's favourite has always been Conte. Maldini, on the other hand, is pushing for Sarri to return back to Italy, which the Chelsea manager would accept.
