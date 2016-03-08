AC Milan, Maldini was right about Hernandez: best left-back in Serie A
01 December at 21:00A meeting in Ibiza can change your life. Or career, as happened to Theo Hernandez. The meeting with Paolo Maldini, as our reporter Daniele Longo highlights, made the left-back feel very important. In the end, the Rossoneri's sporting director was right about the Frenchman.
€20m was invested in the player, striking an agreement with Real Madrid. A contract was signed until 2024, with an option for yet another season. Now the value of the player has almost doubled. In other words, it has been a fantastic purchase for Milan so far.
"He has the means to become the best in the world in his role," words that came directly from one of the best left-backs in football history (via Calciomercato.com). Maldini knew there and then that Hernandez is something else.
Against Parma earlier today, he scored his third goal of the season, securing a well-deserved win. Surprisingly, he is now the team's top scorer along with Kris Piatek. For technical quality and physical strength, Hernandez is the best left-back in the league today and the best buy of Milan in recent years.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments