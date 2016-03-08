AC Milan, Maldini: 'We will get back up again'

In an interview with Sportweek ( via Calciomercato.com ), which will be released in full tomorrow, the Rossoneri's technical director Paolo Maldini spoke about the current situation at the club. Despite the rough spell, he is convinced that they will bounce back.

"AC Milan has always been considered a technical team that wants to offer quality football. This company is passion, elegance and ambition. We have fallen several times, always getting up again. It will be like this even now," he stated.

On Sunday evening, Milan will take on Bologna away from home, hoping to build on the win against Parma last time out. Should they finish strong ahead of the Christmas break, then their season could be back on track despite the struggling start.

However, even though we have seen positive signs as of late, it will be far from easy to maintain confidence in case of dropped points.

AC Milan certainly haven't had the best start to the season, currently sitting in 11th place with 17 points after 14 games. However, the performances have picked up in the last few weeks, as it seems Stefano Pioli is starting to get the hang of the team.