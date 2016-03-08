AC Milan-Man Utd: Gattuso and Mourinho share touchline joke - video

Manchester United beat AC Milan on penalties yesterday night and the managers of the two clubs Gennaro Gattuso and José Mourinho took some time to share a joke during the game.



Below you can check out the line-ups as well as the video of Gattuso and Mourinho joking during the game.



MILAN (4-3-3): G. Donnarumma (15’ st Reina); Abate (15’ st Antonelli), Musacchio, Bonucci (1’ st Romagnoli), Calabria; Kessie, Locatelli (15’ st J. Mauri), Bertolacci (1’ st Borini); Suso, Cutrone (29’ st Kalinic), Calhanoglu. Bench: A. Donnarumma, Bellodi, Simic, Bonaventura, Brescianini, Halilovic, Torrasi, Tsadjout. Manager: Gattuso



MANCHESTER UNITED (4-4-2): Grant (1’ st J. Pereira); Darmian, Smalling, Bailly, Shaw (29’ st Fosu-Mensah); Tuanzebe, Herrera, A. Pereira, McTominay; Mata (43’ st Hamilton), Sanchez. Bench.:Mitchell, Garner, Chong, Bohui, Gomes, Williams, Greenwood. Manager: Mourinho



Referee: Toledo (Usa)



​Goals: 9’ Sanchez (MU), 15’ Suso (MI)



​Yellow cards: Herrera (MU)

