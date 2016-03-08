AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso praises Biglia and Bakayoko

AC Milan boss Rino Gattuso has praised rossoneri stars Tiemoue Bakayoko and Lucas Biglia.



Ahead of the San Siro based side's Coppa Italia semi-final game against Lazio, Gattuso was talking to the press about two of the players and he was full of praise for them.



On Biglia, said: "He's doing well and he's training with us, he's had a serious injury and he's a very important player for us, Bakayoko and the playing midfielders are playing in an incredible way.



"But he has to be an added value: it's important let him be ready, he must give us something even when he leaves the bench, he is an important leader."



On Bakayoko, he said: "He described me as a father? We must all go in the same direction, but some long face for someone who thinks to play from the first minute, there is: If there is need to have a chat or stay close to the players, I do it with pleasure."



