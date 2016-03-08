AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso praises Biglia and Bakayoko

25 February at 20:55
AC Milan boss Rino Gattuso has praised rossoneri stars Tiemoue Bakayoko and Lucas Biglia.

Ahead of the San Siro based side's Coppa Italia semi-final game against Lazio, Gattuso was talking to the press about two of the players and he was full of praise for them.

On Biglia, said: "He's doing well and he's training with us, he's had a serious injury and he's a very important player for us, Bakayoko and the playing midfielders are playing in an incredible way.

"But he has to be an added value: it's important let him be ready, he must give us something even when he leaves the bench, he is an important leader."

On Bakayoko, he said: "He described me as a father? We must all go in the same direction, but some long face for someone who thinks to play from the first minute, there is: If there is need to have a chat or stay close to the players, I do it with pleasure."

 

