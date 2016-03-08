AC Milan meet Fiorentina for Veretout: Cutrone and Biglia to go the other way?
02 July at 16:15After Rade Krunic, AC Milan are working to give Marco Giampaolo another reinforcement for the midfield. Many names are targeted but at the moment the hottest one is that of Jordan Veretout, who is on his way out of Fiorentina.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri are trying to accelerate a deal and for this reason, technical director Paolo Maldini has met Fiorentina's sporting director Prade to discuss the French player this afternoon.
To give a twist to the negotiations, Milan would have put Patrick Cutrone and Lucas Biglia on the table, as both players could enter the potential deal with the Viola. The striker's evaluation is at least 25 million euros, while the Argentine has a high salary and could be sacrificed to save funds for other potential deals.
Veretout joined Fiorentina two summers ago from Aston Villa and is now set to change shirts once again. Milan seem to be the hottest destination at the moment but Roma and Napoli are reportedly still interested in the 26-year-old.
Go to comments