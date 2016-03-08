AC Milan, meeting for Ibrahimovic set before Christmas: the latest
19 December at 19:30
The Ibrahimovic-Milan saga continues. As the January window is just around the corner, the Rossoneri are eager to move forward with their plans, but the Swedish striker hasn't exactly been quick in responding to their offer.
As reported by Sky Italia (via Calciomercato.com), the upcoming days will be very decisive as the San Siro are ready to change their strategy very soon. In other words, abandoning the Ibrahimovic pursuit to focus on other strikers for the transfer window.
There are no ultimatums or deadlines from Milan's side, but if Ibrahimovic's response doesn't arrive in the upcoming days, with the latest day being the 23rd, the Rossoneri will withdraw their offer. Therefore, they won't wait for their former man forever.
In recent days, as the report continues, there have been contacts with Mino Raiola. A meeting is also expected between the parties before Christmas to take stock of the situation.
For more news, visit our homepage.
As reported by Sky Italia (via Calciomercato.com), the upcoming days will be very decisive as the San Siro are ready to change their strategy very soon. In other words, abandoning the Ibrahimovic pursuit to focus on other strikers for the transfer window.
There are no ultimatums or deadlines from Milan's side, but if Ibrahimovic's response doesn't arrive in the upcoming days, with the latest day being the 23rd, the Rossoneri will withdraw their offer. Therefore, they won't wait for their former man forever.
In recent days, as the report continues, there have been contacts with Mino Raiola. A meeting is also expected between the parties before Christmas to take stock of the situation.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments