AC Milan, meeting scheduled to define Laxalt-Torino move

Yesterday, there were positive contacts between the parties, and the deal could be closed as early as today. Milan and Turin have reached an agreement on the basis of a loan with a buy-out clause set at around €13m.

Furthermore, Il Toro would cover the entire salary of the player during the initial period (€1.7m). In other words, the Turin side only need to convince the player to accept their offer.

According to the sources of Calciomercato.com , the agents of the Uruguayan full-back will be at Casa Milan this afternoon to try to define the transfer of their client. With the transfer deadline approaching, as well, there isn't much time left.

Diego Laxalt's spell at AC Milan is coming to an end. Even though Atalanta and Fiorentina both pulled out of the race, opting for other targets, the Uruguayan left-back has now found his new destination.