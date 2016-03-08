AC Milan, meeting scheduled to define Laxalt-Torino move

laxalt, milan, calcia, concentrato, 2018/19
28 August at 10:30
Diego Laxalt's spell at AC Milan is coming to an end. Even though Atalanta and Fiorentina both pulled out of the race, opting for other targets, the Uruguayan left-back has now found his new destination.
 
Yesterday, there were positive contacts between the parties, and the deal could be closed as early as today. Milan and Turin have reached an agreement on the basis of a loan with a buy-out clause set at around €13m.
 
Furthermore, Il Toro would cover the entire salary of the player during the initial period (€1.7m). In other words, the Turin side only need to convince the player to accept their offer.
 
According to the sources of Calciomercato.com, the agents of the Uruguayan full-back will be at Casa Milan this afternoon to try to define the transfer of their client. With the transfer deadline approaching, as well, there isn't much time left.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
Torino

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.