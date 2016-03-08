AC Milan, meeting with the agent of Emerson and Malcom - the details
17 April at 13:30New ideas for the AC Milan market, waiting to resolve the dispute with UEFA regarding Financial Fair Play. On Monday, a meeting was held at the club's headquarters with one of the representatives of Elenko Sports, the agency that takes care of Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri and Barcelona's Malcom.
It was a meeting to get to know each other and understand what the situation is with two players that join Milan. For Malcolm, an attempt had already been made during the transfer window in January, offering a loan with an option to buy. The offer was rejected by Barcelona, who value the player at €50m.
However, the situation is different for Emerson Palmieri, who could leave Chelsea for around €25m, though a lot would depend on the Stamford Bridge side's possible transfer ban. The former Roma man could become a luxury alternative to the starter, Ricardo Rodriguez.
