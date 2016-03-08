AC Milan met agent of Bernard: the details
30 July at 17:30According to Gazzetta.it, there was a meeting between the entourage of Bernard and the Rossoneri management at Casa Milan.
The Brazilian, who's a free agent, has been courted by both Milan and Chelsea this summer. However, after listening to both offers, Bernard is more tempted to join Milan.
With that said, it would be an expensive operation for Milan, as Bernard demands €3m per year.
