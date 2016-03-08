AC Milan met potential investors in London yesterday
21 June at 12:55Italian outlet Il Sore 24 report that AC Milan officials met two potentials investors in the club yesterday, as Yonghong Li looks for potential investment partners in the club's ownership.
The rossoneri were taken over by a Chinese businessman in Yonghong Li in the summer of 2016. The club spent over 150 million euros on transfers last summers, but the club failed to finish higher than the previous season as Vincenzo Montella got the sack in November last year and the club finished sixth in the Serie A under the tutelage of Rino Gattuso.
Il Sore 24 understand that Yonghong Li is looking for potential partners in the investment and Milan officials were in London to meet two investors.
It is said that the Chinese owner is yet to pay the 32 million euros capital increase which was agreed by the board of directors, with the deadline coming up on Friday.
One of the investors was Goldman Sachs, who have been linked with partnering with Yonghong Li. The second investor that they met with was Merrill Lynch. Both of them presented dossiers to the Milan management.
