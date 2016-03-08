

8.45 ARRIVED IN NYON - The Milan delegation arrived in Nyon around 8.45. Present were Marco Fassone, the chief financial officer Valentina Montanari, the lawyer and advisor Roberto Cappelli and the lawyer Andrea Aiello.

AC Milan just finished their hearing with UEFA, having failed to comply with Fifa Financial Fair Play. Here are calciomrcato.com's live updates on the matter, with Milan hoping not to get excluded from the Europa League.Milan's hearing with UEFA has ended. The meeting lasted just over two hours and no position has yet been filtered out by the club. The verdict with sanctions against the club is expected by the weekend.The meeting, started at 9:00, should have a duration of about two hours.The goal of the delegation is to separate the position of AC Milan with the one of Yonghong Li.At the hearing the new minority member will not be discussed. The club has failed to provide any agreement in written form, therefore, they won't push on the matter.