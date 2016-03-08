AC Milan midfielder heading for Besiktas?

Alen Halilovic, AC Milan's 22-year-old Croatian midfielder has struggled to fit into Gattuso's plans with the team and is therefore potentially heading for the exit. Talks have been ongoing between Bologna and Milan over the likes of Laxalt and Strinic; with Halilovic reportedly the subject of discussion as well.However, Besiktas are also watching Halilovic and could be ready to make a move if Bologna fail to strike an agreement with the Milanese side over the Croatian's future.

