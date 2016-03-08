AC Milan midfielder Kessie: 'I miss too many chances on the counter-attack'
15 February at 21:30
AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has admitted that he misses too many chances on the counter-attack and has to improve in that regard.
Kessie will lock horns for the rossoneri against his former club Atalanta tomorrow, as they will look to cement their place in the top four even further, as the Bergami based side are currently fifth in the league.
Kessie was talking to DAZN recently and he talked about qualifying for Champions League and where he has been lacking this season.
The midfielder said: “At Atalanta I scored more because the style of play was different. Today I get chances but miss too many, especially on the counterattack.
“It’s partly because I’m tired when I get to the opposing goal and partly because at Atalanta, I was joined by more players on the break.
“Now there are less around me and I often have to force the shot. Gattuso, however, gives me encouragement every day to give more. He asks me to be braver.
“Gasperini’s training sessions were tougher. We really ran a lot and Gasperini was angrier than Gattuso, even if that doesn’t seem to be the case because Gattuso shouts louder!
“I’m very fired up because the Champions League is the biggest competition in Europe and I’ll do my best to get there.
“Atalanta aren’t our only rivals for the Champions League. We have to think about ourselves first and try to win every game.”
