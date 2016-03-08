AC Milan midfielder Kessie shuts down Chelsea and Tottenham rumours

13 February at 22:30
AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has been linked with a departure from Milan recently, despite only being at the club for a season and a half. The former Atalanta midfielder has found himself the topic of criticism this season; with Milan opting to play the likes of Tiemoue Bakayoko and Lucas Biglia instead of him, amongst others.

Speakng to SportMediaset, however, Kessie shut down the reports of a move to the Premier League:

"I'm very happy to come back to play in Bergamo, even if as an opponent, Atalanta have a fantastic crowd. Last year I scored and I did not celebrate; if I will score goals again, I will not celebrate."

"The rumors about Chelsea and Tottenham? I have 5 years of contract and I'm happy at Milan. There's a great coach who's doing things well, with all of us, with all the players. to return to the Champions League and I want to keep on growing it."

AC Milan, after being knocked out of a Europa League group by Real Betis and Olympiakos, have slightly longer to rest than their Serie A rivals; with Napoli, Inter Milan and Lazio all in action tomorrow, Roma having played yesterday and Juve next week against Atletico Madrid.

