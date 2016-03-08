AC Milan: Midfielder set to to under the knife for knee surgery

17 November at 09:30
AC Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura is reportedly set to go under the knife after having suffered a problem on his knee recently.

The Italian has not featured for the rossoneri since the game against Real Betis because of a suspected knee inflammation. It was being suggested that Bonaventura could be out long term and it seems like a real possibility now.

Sky Sport 24 suggest that the midfielder is set to go under the knife soon to get his knee treated. This means that the player is likely to be out for the next four or five months.

