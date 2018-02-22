AC Milan, Mirabelli met Riso: from Baselli to Jankto, the latest

SHOW GALLERY

It was a day of meetings today at Casa Milan as Massimiliano Mirabelli met with Italian agent Beppe Riso, this according to Sky Sport.



A "MEZZALA" MIDFIELDER IS THE TARGET- Beppe Riso is the agent of a few interesting midfielder names including Daniele Baselli and Jakub Jankto. Sources close to Calciomercato.com confirmed that the main name that was discussed today was Daniele Baselli as the Torino midfielder has been on their radar for some time now. What about Jankto? It seems like in his case, a departure outside of Italy is likely as many EPL teams have interest in him.



CAPANNI RENEWAL - Also according to Calciomercato.com sources, Mirabelli and Riso discussed Gabriele Capanni's renewal with the club as the youngster born in 2000 has been doing well in the rossoneri youth system.



Milan will conclude their season this week-end as they are set to take on Fiorentina at the San Siro. The rossoneri are currently 6th in the Italian Serie A standings...