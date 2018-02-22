"Donnarumma? We must remember that he is our heritage, we are hoping that he stays with us. As for the other players as well, two rules apply. If a player expresses his desire to go leave, he would need a club that meets the needs of Milan. Donnarumma hasn't come to us, expressing a desire to leave. We are working to reinforce the team and not to dismantle it.



"His value? It seems unnecessary to talk about these things. The clubs interested, if there are any, will make their offers and we'll make our evaluations. Donnarumma is worth a lot, though. We know the market, and we think he's really worth good money.

"We have not budgeted his sale. It's a thing that upsets us. We wait and do what we have to do. This applies to everyone. We want players who want to participate in our project. We want convinced players."