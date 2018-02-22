AC Milan, Mirabelli reveals summer transfer strategy

Massimiliano Mirabelli, AC Milan's sporting director, spoke to Sky Sport about the Rossoneri's summer transfer strategy, as well as Donnarumma and Kalinic.



On Donnarumma: "We have tried to embrace Donnarumma, he is young and he is our heritage. We all make mistakes, we have reassured him. The future is his own."



On Kalinic: "He comes from a particular season. He had a great game today. He arrived in a poor state after the pre-season. It was not a lucky year but he is a forward with great respect."



On the market: "We have quite clear ideas, we have made a special strategy this summer, taking as many players as possible to try and open a cycle. We are a young team, the Milan shirt is heavy to wear.



"We've had some ups and downs. Bonucci and Biglia were added to grow this group, I know that this group will give great satisfaction to the fans, although they failed this season, for various reasons.



"You mustn't forget that in the past there was another football. We no longer have the chance to bring many champions because of the Arabs. We are no longer the country that many champions dreamed of. We must choose other paths by bringing potential champions.”