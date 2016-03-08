AC Milan, Mirabelli reveals truth about possible Zaza move

AC Milan's director of football Massimiliano Mirabelli has talked to Sky Sport to reveal the rossoneri transfer strategies. Mirabelli was asked a few updates on AC Milan's interest in Simone Zaza, here's what he replied: “Zaza is not under contract with us. We aren't thinking of anything specific because we have no budget. I’ll make an example. If you are hungry you have to check your pocket before you enter a restaurant. You can either have Panini or caviar with Champagne.”