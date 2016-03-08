AC Milan: Mirabelli's days are numbered as he won't travel with the team for USA tour
21 July at 18:00AC Milan’s director of football Massimiliano Mirabelli is not going to travel to the USA with the Rossoneri squad and that’s a clear sign that his days at the club are numbered.
AC Milan’s new board of directors was named today and Mirabelli’s former colleague Marco Fassone has already been sacked by new club’s owners Elliott.
Paolo Scaroni has been named new AC Milan president while AC Milan will take off for the USA tomorrow (RECAP OF THE DAY).
"Just a few words to thank you for coming on this stormy Saturday morning. For me it's a great honor and it was a great honor for Roberto Cappelli,. For me, I've always been a Milanese, it's a great honor, I'm happy to be here and I declare the assembly ended", Scaroni said on his first day as AC Milan president
Gattuso has named the squad that will face Tottenham, Manchester United and Barcelona (READ HERE).
Leonardo could replace Massimiliano Mirabelli as the former AC Milan and Inter coach is reportedly close to agreeing his return to the club.
Either Umberto Gandini or Michele Uva are in line to take Fassone’s place in AC Milan’s board of directors.
Go to comments