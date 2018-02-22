AC Milan: Mirabelli’s Donnarumma claims put Liverpool on alert
21 May at 20:50AC Milan’s director of football Massimiliano Mirabelli talked to Milan TV after the rossoneri Europa League qualification.
Mirabelli talked about AC Milan’s summer transfer strategies revealing the players that the club need to sign in order to make a step ahead next season (Read the first part of the interview here).
The AC Milan’s director did also release an important transfer update about Gigio Donnarumma who is reportedly wanted by Liverpool in the summer.
Donnarumma is tipped to leave AC Milan as his agent Mino Raiola is not on very good terms with the club’s executive, not to mention that the rossoneri have also already signed former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina.
Mirabelli, however, claimed Donnarumma will remain at the club for long time: “We have received no offers for him and he has never mentioned us that he wants to leave. Donnarumma is a heritage of the club and he signed a new contract one year ago. We want him to stay at AC Milan for long time.”
