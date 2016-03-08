AC Milan, Monaco manager pushes for Andre Silva: the details



Boban and Maldini would like to get at least €25m for the player, in order to guarantee capital gain. Jorge Mendes is currently working on the matter, as Silva's future is destined to not be at the San Siro.



For more news, visit our homepage. The fact that Monaco manager Jardim is pushing for the deal, could help get the negotiations back up and running. In the meantime, the Rossoneri have set their sights on Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa for the attack.

For now, Milan aren't on the best of terms with Monaco, for obvious reasons. That said, the clubs could still reconnect and start the negotiations once more, especially of the Monaco doctor gives the green light to the potential knee problem he discovered.