AC Milan, Monaco manager pushes for Andre Silva: the details

01 August at 11:00
The future of Andre Silva continues to be uncertain. The Portuguese striker was sold to Monaco, but then complications led to the deal falling through. However, as reported by today's edition of Tuttosport, the French side's manager wants the player.​
 
For now, Milan aren't on the best of terms with Monaco, for obvious reasons. That said, the clubs could still reconnect and start the negotiations once more, especially of the Monaco doctor gives the green light to the potential knee problem he discovered.

Boban and Maldini would like to get at least €25m for the player, in order to guarantee capital gain. Jorge Mendes is currently working on the matter, as Silva's future is destined to not be at the San Siro.
 
The fact that Monaco manager Jardim is pushing for the deal, could help get the negotiations back up and running. In the meantime, the Rossoneri have set their sights on Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa for the attack.

