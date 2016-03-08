AC Milan, Monaco's response to Silva-Pellegri swap revealed

Pietro.Pellegri.Monaco.corsa.2018.19.jpg GETTY IMAGES
05 August at 19:15
Another mercato meeting for Milan. During the afternoon, agent Beppe Riso showed up at Casa Milan to meet with the Rossoneri management.
 
The Italian discussed one of his clients, Pietro Pellegri, with the San Siro side. The youngster has only played six games with the French club so far due to several physical issues, but despite this, they are eager to keep the striker.
 
According to the sources of Calciomercato.com, Milan asked for the player in an exchange deal with Andre Silva. The idea of any negotiations, however, was shut down quite quickly by Riso due to Monaco's will.
 
In addition to wanting to keep Pellegri, they are not convinced by Andre Silva, whose move to the French side fell through late last month. With that said, it doesn't look like a move there is back on the horizon for the Portuguese striker.

