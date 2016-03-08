After Cutrone's injury, the AC Milan management have evaluated the situation carefully, given that Gonzalo Higuain is the only out-and-out striker available at the moment. Therefore, the Rossoneri's sporting director Leonardo has taken a look at the market.

In fact, the scouting work conducted by Leonardo is moving forward at a fast pace. This is due to that fact that one of their targets, Flamengo's Paqueta, is increasing his stocks.

However, the scouting team consisting of Kaka, Leonardo and Serginho, have according to Corriere Dello Sport identified another profile for the attack: Fluminese's Pedro Guilherme. The 20-year-old has featured in 23 games, scoring in 12 of these.

However, Fluminense are planning on sparking an auction between the clubs interested (also Roma and Real Madrid. Therefore, Milan are moving forward 'all-in' for the Brazilian, with hopes of succeeding.

For more news, take a look at our homepage.