AC Milan, Musacchio: "We want a different result tonight..."

AC Milan are currently playing against Real Betis in the Europa league as Argentine defender Mateo Musacchio spoke to Milan TV moments ahead of kick-off, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Betis game? Well we are going to have to play well and remain compact. We will also have to have the right approach as this is something that we have been doing much better over the last few weeks. Betis are a good team so we know that we are going to have to be well focused and we will have to play very tight. We didn't do well against them at the San Siro so we know that we will have to do much better and change everything tonight. Betis stadium? It's a great stadium and we know that it isn't very easy to play here. We have to focus on what we have to do and we will then see what the final score will be...".



