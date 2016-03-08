AC Milan, Musacchio: 'We want to win the derby for the fans'

16 March at 13:15
AC Milan defender Mateo Musacchio spoke to MilanTV on the eve of the clash with Inter, stating that it's a special game. 
 
"It's a special game, different from all the others. We want to give our fans the win and a great night, because they support us so much. We are coming from a good spell, but it's all different in this game. 
 
"The defence? We are conceding few goals, but it's not just thanks to the four of us the back. It's the work of the whole team, starting with the attackers. Team effort. 
 
"Gattuso? He works a lot, and he is intense. He has a direct relationship with the entire time. Leonardo and Maldini? It's an honour to see them at Milanello, this is important for us. 
 
"Inter? It's a strong team, they have very strong players. We have to face them in the right way, as we have done in recent months. The important thing is to win," he concluded. 
 

