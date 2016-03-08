AC Milan-Napoli: Curiosities and statistics ahead of the big Serie A matchup
26 January at 15:00AC Milan and Napoli will face off today in the much anticipated Serie A matchup at the San Siro, with Carlo Ancelotti on the Napoli bench facing his former player Gennaro Gattuso on the Milan bench for the second time this season.
The first matchup ended with a 3-2 win for Napoli at the San Paolo, despite the Rossoneri leading 0-2. Coach Gattuso will, thus, look to take revenge on home turf. Here are some interesting statistics and curiosities about the matchup from Milan's official website:
1. There are 70 precedents between Milan and Napoli at the San Siro in Serie A. The home side has won 32 times, while the Partenopei managed to win 14 times, with the match ending in a draw 24 times.
2. The matchup between the two teams is a clash between two teams that have attempted more shots from outside the penalty area in the current Serie A campaign (both 172).
3. Since Gattuso took over as AC Milan's coach, only two teams have a higher point average (1.77) than the Rossoneri in Serie A, with one of them being Milan's opponent Napoli (2.3) and the other Juventus (2.7)
4. Both Milan and Napoli have recovered 10 points from trailing positions in the league so far this season, no team has recovered more.
5. Suso (eight) and Mertens (seven) are the two players with most assists in Serie A so far this season.
6. As mentioned, the only precedent between Gattuso and Ancelotti was in the first round at the San Paolo, in which Napoli prevailed 3-2. Gattuso has played221 Serie A matches with Ancelotti as coach (131 wins, 56 draws, 34 losses).
