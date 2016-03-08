AC Milan-Napoli: Gattuso looking for 50th career win as coach while Ancelotti...
26 January at 19:00Between the student and the teacher, there is only one previous encounter which dates back to the first round of the current Serie A campaign when Ancelotti's men prevailed 3-2 over Gattuso's AC Milan at the Stadio San Paolo But this time, Gattuso will have even more reasons to try and beat his former coach.
After 2 wins with Palermo in 2013/14, 26 with Pisa in two seasons and 21 wins as Milan's coach, Gattuso is at a tally of 49 career wins in Italian championships and will look to win his 50th match as manager.
Meanwhile, of course, Carlo Ancelotti has a somewhat more impressive tally. He has won 163 out of 283 matches in Serie A. Among others, he has already triumphed against the Rossoneri on 5 occasions and lost only twice, with three draws. The last setback dates to the 1999/2000 season when he was in charge of Juventus. After that, there was a draw and two wins, both with 3 goals scored.
