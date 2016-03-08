AC Milan-Napoli: Gattuso looking for 50th career win as coach while Ancelotti...

Between the student and the teacher, there is only one previous encounter which dates back to the first round of the current Serie A campaign when Ancelotti's men prevailed 3-2 over Gattuso's AC Milan at the Stadio San Paolo But this time, Gattuso will have even more reasons to try and beat his former coach.



After 2 wins with Palermo in 2013/14, 26 with Pisa in two seasons and 21 wins as Milan's coach, Gattuso is at a tally of 49 career wins in Italian championships and will look to win his 50th match as manager.



Meanwhile, of course, Carlo Ancelotti has a somewhat more impressive tally. He has won 163 out of 283 matches in Serie A. Among others, he has already triumphed against the Rossoneri on 5 occasions and lost only twice, with three draws. The last setback dates to the 1999/2000 season when he was in charge of Juventus. After that, there was a draw and two wins, both with 3 goals scored.