AC Milan-Napoli: Live, Confirmed line-up

AC Milan will face Napoli at 18:00 CEST at the San Siro in a clash between two struggling sides. The Partenopei currently sit in 7th place of the Serie A table and have won just one match of their last five, with a lot of chaos and tension in the locker room as well as the management of the club currently ongoing.



Meanwhile, Stefano Pioli is struggling to get the Rossoneri back on track after replacing Marco Giampaolo at the San Siro. The former Fiorentina and Inter coach managed to win just one match from his opening five and has collected just 4 points so far as the coach of the club.



Moreover, Pioli will have to deal with numerous absences in his starting line-up, as Castillejo, Borini, Duarte and Rodriguez are all out due to injuries, while Hakan Calhanoglu and Ismael Bennacer are suspended for the important matchup.



Who will manage to bounce back and change the course of their season? The struggling Rossoneri or the chaotic visitors?




