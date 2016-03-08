AC Milan-Napoli: Milik faces off Piatek in clash between Polish strikers

AC Milan and Napoli will face off tonight at the San Siro in the much anticipated Serie A matchup. The match will also be the first in the Milan shirt for Krzysztof Piątek who will face his compatriot Arkadiusz Milik in a thrilling encounter.



Both Polish attackers have been in fine form so far this season and have been scoring on a regular basis for their respective teams. Milik has scored 12 goals and assisted another 2 for Napoli across all competitions, while Piatek has reached an incredible tally of 19 goals in his debut season at Genoa, which earned him his move to Milan.



Milik is expected to pair up with Insigne in Carlo Ancelotti's team and will definitely be one of the reference points of the Partenopei. The Polish international has scored in three consecutive games so far this year and will look to add another goal against Milan. Last season Milik was just centimetres away from giving Napoli the win against the Rossoneri at the San Siro but Gianluigi Donnarumma pulled off a fantastic save to save his team.



Meanwhile, Piatek will likely start from the bench, as his transfer has only been finalized a couple of days ago and he has yet to fully integrate into Gennaro Gattuso's team. It is very likely, however, that the 23-year-old will enter the field throughout the match, looking to score his first goal in his first appearance for his new team.