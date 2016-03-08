AC Milan-Napoli: Paqueta's first real exam at the San Siro
26 January at 15:45The most tangible success of tonight is that the Milan public has returned to fill the San Siro. As written by La Stampa this morning, the merit is not only the challenge for the Champions League but also that of a revised AC Milan squad during the January transfer market, with the additions of Paqueta and Piatek.
The Polish forward is expected to start from the bench and enter throughout the match, while the Brazilian will debut at the San Siro. Today, in the presence of more than 60 thousand fans, Paqueta will have his first real exam: that of the future, without Higuain.
The match also marks the return of Carlo Ancelotti to the San Siro as well as the return of Napoli to the legendary stadium after Inter fans' racist chants against Kalidou Koulibaly on December 26, with Milan showing expressing their approach against racism clearly in a video with captain Alessio Romagnoli.
Go to comments