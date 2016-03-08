AC Milan-Napoli player ratings: Media praise Piatek and Chelsea loanee Bakayoko

AC Milan defeated Napoli yesterday in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals, guaranteeing a spot in the next round, where Gennaro Gattuso's team will face either Lazio or city rivals Inter. Gazzetta dello Sport took stock of the team's performance yesterday at the San Siro, praising several names in particular in their ratings:



Donnarumma 6.5; Abate 6.5, Musacchio 6.5, Romagnoli 7, Laxalt 6.5; Kessie 6, Bakayoko 7, Paquetá 6; Castillejo 5.5, Piątek 8, Borini 6, Subs: Calhanoglu 6, Cutrone N/A, Rodriguez N/A

