AC Milan: Negotiations begin as Donnarumma awaits renewal

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is undoubtedly one of the best young goalkeepers in the world and, at just age 20, already has a world of expectation on his shoulders.According to what has been reported by SportMediaset, AC Milan are working intently to sign the young Italian keeper to a new deal; his current contract expiring in the summer of 2021.Reports suggest that Milan would like to extend Donnarumma's contract until at least 2024, at the absolute earliest. Negotiations are underway with Donnarumma's agent, Mino Raiola, and the deal would see slightly increased terms of engagement too.Currently, Donnarumma earns around €6m but Raiola will know exactly how to get his earnings up and will likely negotiate strongly with the club in order to get the best deal possible for his client.

