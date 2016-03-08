AC Milan, negotiations for Correa at risk: the details

28 August at 19:30
There is no good news on the Correa front fort AC Milan, as learned by Calciomercato.com's Daniele Longo. There is still too much distance between Atletico Madrid's request of €50m plus bonuses and the Rossoneri's bid of €40m, including bonuses. 

As Longo states, Boban and Maldini have no intention of approaching the request of the Spanish side. The San Siro side have even communicated this to the player's agent, as well as Atletico Madrid.

There are now just five days left until the transfer window closes, and the negotiations for the Argentine striker are at serious risk of breaking down, we have learned.

Meanwhile, Atletico have informed Valencia about the situation as the former can't sign Rodrigo without selling Correa. In other words, two operations are at serious risk of breaking down. At least, that looks to be the case.

