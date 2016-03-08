AC Milan are making a serious move for Theo Hernandez. The Rossoneri's technical director, Paolo Maldini, met the full-back in Ibiza yesterday, explaining the club's project. The player would like to try an experience in Italy and has given his consent to a move.

The Frenchman isn't a part of Zidane's plans at Real Madrid, which has been communicated to the player already. During the day, Maldini and Massarra will have new contacts with the Bernabeu side to try and find an agreement on the operation.

The formula is believed to be a loan with an option to buy, with the price tag set at around €20m, though the Rossoneri will be looking for a discount. However, they will also have to overcome competition from other clubs.

Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in the player, and have already moved in the negotiations, finding an agreement with both Real and the player's agents. Maldini's meeting with the player, however, has changed the situation.