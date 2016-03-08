AC Milan: new president revealed, Giuntoli agreement close
12 July at 20:28Now that Elliott has taken over at AC Milan, many changes will take place in the club’s control room.
With Yonghong Li walking away from the club in disgrace, Paolo Scaroni is expected to take control of the club. Scaroni will be named AC Milan’s president during the next shareholders meeting that will take place on the 21st of July.
Scaroni’s appointment could be anticipated in case the members of the board of directors hand their resignation before that date.
Together with Scaroni, AC Milan are expected to hire a new director of football and current Napoli director is the number one target of Elliott whose representative have already met Giuntoli in several occasions.
Giuntoli has agreed to move to AC Milan rejecting a contract extension offered by Napoli. Giuntoli’s contract expires in 2019 and it is not known if he will be allowed to leave Napoli one year before the end of his contract.
His desire, however, is to leave Napoli and join AC Milan, either now or in 2019.
