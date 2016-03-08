AC Milan new signing set for summer exit?

As the transfer market is coming to an end, Milan are sorting all their cards and apparently Leonardo will send out either Ivan Strinic or Cristian Zapata.



The Colombian has been with the Rossoneri since 2012, however Strinic just signed for Milan before the 2018 World Cup in Russia.



The Croatian played a crucial role for his country in the competition leading them all the way to the final.



However, it seems that the player could leave the club in the next couple of days.

In the past three seasons, Strinic has been a player in Serie A representing Napoli and Sampdoria.

