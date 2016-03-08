AC Milan news: a defender wanted to leave in January

In January, AC Milan defender Cristian Zapata was heavily linked with a transfer, although it was never in the club's plans to let him go, given the minor injury crisis. 
 
However, as revealed, the Colombian wanted to leave the Rossoneri. His agent, Cordoba, had presented an offer from Fenerbahce which was deemed perfect in regards to the salary and length of the contract. Gattuso, AC Milan's manager, decided to block the transfer. 
 

