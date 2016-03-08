AC Milan news: After Paqueta, Leonardo eyes Caio and Pato
11 November at 12:40In January, Milan will need at least two reinforcements, which is the main goal of sporting director Leonardo. Having already secured the transfer of Paqueta, the Rossoneri will look to bolster their squad in other areas as well.
In fact, Leonardo has clear ideas on what to do in January, with the dreams being Paredes, Ramsey and Rabiot. However, Leonardo has realised that these would be very unrealistic, at least in January.
With that said, a few other players have been identified; Pato and Rodrigo Caio. The latter is the primary target for the defence, as he has an Italian passport. Leonardo is working to sign him on loan with an option to buy.
For the attack, besides the dream of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the idea of bringing back Pato to the San Siro becomes increasingly clear. The request of the striker would not be burdensome, he wants to leave China and he would be a much better option in terms of age, compared to Zlatan.
