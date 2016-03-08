AC Milan news: After Paqueta, Leonardo eyes Caio and Pato

11 November at 12:40
In January, Milan will need at least two reinforcements, which is the main goal of sporting director Leonardo. Having already secured the transfer of Paqueta, the Rossoneri will look to bolster their squad in other areas as well. 
 
In fact, Leonardo has clear ideas on what to do in January, with the dreams being Paredes, Ramsey and Rabiot. However, Leonardo has realised that these would be very unrealistic, at least in January. 
 
With that said, a few other players have been identified; Pato and Rodrigo Caio. The latter is the primary target for the defence, as he has an Italian passport. Leonardo is working to sign him on loan with an option to buy. 
 
For the attack, besides the dream of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the idea of bringing back Pato to the San Siro becomes increasingly clear. The request of the striker would not be burdensome, he wants to leave China and he would be a much better option in terms of age, compared to Zlatan. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.