AC Milan news: After Paqueta, Leonardo eyes Caio and Pato

With that said, a few other players have been identified; Pato and Rodrigo Caio. The latter is the primary target for the defence, as he has an Italian passport. Leonardo is working to sign him on loan with an option to buy.

For the attack, besides the dream of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the idea of bringing back Pato to the San Siro becomes increasingly clear. The request of the striker would not be burdensome, he wants to leave China and he would be a much better option in terms of age, compared to Zlatan.