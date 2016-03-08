AC Milan News: Arsenal set Torreira asking price, Suso has 4 suitors, Muriel proposed
14 June at 12:00AC Milan are very active on the transfer market and want to give Marco Giampaolo a competitive team capable of making the difference in Serie A. Milannews.it has made a roundup of potential moves on the market in the coming weeks.
The Italian source confirms that Lucas Torreira is the market dream of the Rossoneri as Giampaolo would be delighted to reunite with his pupil from Sampdoria. The Uruguayan has a contract with Arsenal until 2023 and the Gunners want at least 35 million pounds for the midfielder.
Another hot topic is the future of Suso. Yesterday his agent met Paolo Maldini at Casa Milan. The Spaniard has offers from the Premier League and La Liga. In England, West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham are the clubs interested, while in Spain it is Atletico's Simeone in the running. Suso would find little space in Giampaolo's 4-3-1-2 formation and could be sacrificed by the Rossoneri.
Lastly, another name to be followed in the coming weeks is Luis Muriel. The Sevilla-owned player, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Fiorentina, has been proposed to Milan, with the club yet to give an answer. The Colombian is another player who was coached by Giampaolo and could represent a market opportunity to be explored in the coming weeks.
