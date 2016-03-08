AC Milan news: Bakayoko and Calhanoglu set for summer exit

10 May at 15:15
As the end of the season is approaching, Milan are starting to look for possible reinforcements this summer. However, with signings come departures, and La Gazzetta Dello Sport reports that two players will leave.
 
The newspaper claims that Bakayoko and Calhanoglu are both on their way out of the club, with the former set to return to Chelsea as his loan expires this summer. The Turk, on the other hand, would be sold for around €20m.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.