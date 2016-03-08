AC Milan news: Bakayoko and Calhanoglu set for summer exit

The newspaper claims that Bakayoko and Calhanoglu are both on their way out of the club, with the former set to return to Chelsea as his loan expires this summer. The Turk, on the other hand, would be sold for around €20m.

As the end of the season is approaching, Milan are starting to look for possible reinforcements this summer. However, with signings come departures, and La Gazzetta Dello Sport reports that two players will leave.