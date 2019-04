As reported by Ansa, in fact, the head of the FIGC federal prosecutor, Giuseppe Pecoraro, has decided to send the report to the sporting judge for a TV test. Worst case scenario, the league could ban the players, although a fine is more likely.

The mockery of Francesco Acerbi's jersey at the end of Milan-Lazio could cost Franck Kessie and Tiémoué Bakayoko dearly.