AC Milan news: Biglia and Kessie fined; the Ivorian could be punished further
21 March at 19:50According to the latest reports from Sky Italia, Franck Kessie's agent and Argentinian midfielder Lucas Biglia were summoned to Casa Milan this the afternoon to discuss what happened in the derby.
During the second half of the game, a row broke out between the two on the bench, after Kessie had been taken off by Gattuso. The actions of Kessie was later condemned by the manager in the post-match interviews.
As a result of this, Paolo Maldini and Leonardo, representing the club, have decided to fine both players. Furthermore, as reported by various outlets, there is irritation especially towards Kessie. Therefore, unlike Biglia, he could face further punishments. Until a new decision has been made, though, the fine will be the midfielder's only punishment.
The Ivorian wasn't able to attend today's meeting as he is with the National team.
