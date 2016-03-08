AC Milan news: Biglia to miss out on Juventus clash amid calf issues



The Argentinian midfielder The Argentinian midfielder has suffered a muscular problem in his right calf, which he sustained during a training session in the build-up to the game.

At the end of the game, Biglia exited the San Siro with crutches, not putting down his right foot even once due to the pain. On Friday, Biglia will perform an MRI, only then will the recovery time be known.

It is believed that he will be out at least until the next International break, which takes place in two weeks. Should this be the case, then he will miss the game against Juventus.

Gattuso also confirmed that the recovery phase probably will take time, speaking to the media: "He had a setback on an old scar. When you talk about calf injuries, we know he will be out for quite some time”.

